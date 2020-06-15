WD’s ultra-portable 5TB My Passport External HDD drops to $100 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the WD 5TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive for $99.99 shipped. Normally closer to $120, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. Offering 5TB of portable storage, this external HDD is a must for on-the-go workstations. It plugs into one of your computer’s USB ports and can move data around easily between your PC and the drive. It’s formatted to work with both macOS and Windows out of the box, which means you can even use it to transfer files between the two operating systems. Plus, its portable design requires no external power to function, making it even more portable. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’d rather use USB-C natively and gain a bit of extra speed, we’ve got you covered? SanDisk’s Extreme Portable SSD is a great alternative. Even though it’s just 1TB instead of 5TB, you’ll get speeds of up to 550MB/s, which beats today’s lead deal which will top out at around 100MB/s. At $90 shipped, it’s an easy recommendation.

However, if you’re wanting to save the most and still get USB-C compatibility, just use some of your savings to grab this 2-pack of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters. Offering USB 3.1 speeds, just slip one of these adapters onto the USB cable that comes with your HDD and you’ll be ready to hook it up to any USB-C device. At just $10 Prime shipped for two, these are a must-have for anyone who owns a USB-C device.

WD 5TB Portable HDD features:

Automatic backup Easy to use

Password Protection + 256 bit AES hardware encryption

Western Digital Discovery Software for Western Digital backup, password Protection and drive management

