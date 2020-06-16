Apple’s factory unlocked iPhone XS Max starts at $700 in this sale ($299 off)

Woot is currently offering Apple’s iPhone XS Max from $699.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise, you’ll be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally retailing for $999, Apple now sells the iPhone XS Max for $799 in refurbished condition. This model is fully unlocked and works on both GSM and CDMA towers, allowing you to use it on just about any carrier. It’s IP68 water-resistant, which means it’s designed to function in wet climates with ease. You’ll find multiple colors and storage options available here, allowing you to truly pick the perfect device that fits your needs. The iPhone XS is still a killer smartphone, considering it has a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panel, Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, and support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs.

iPhone XS Max features:

An all-screen design gives you a large, beautiful canvas for everything you love to do. And iPhone XS Max makes it massive, with a screen that measures 6.5 inches — our largest display ever on an iPhone. The OLED panels in iPhone XSallow for an HDR display with the industry’s best color accuracy, true blacks, and remarkable brightness and contrast. They’re the sharpest displays, with the highest pixel density, on any Apple device.

