Take your DIY projects up a notch with CRAFTSMAN’s air compressor from $99

- Jun. 16th 2020 6:13 pm ET

0

Lowe’s is offering the CRAFTSMAN 6-gallon Air Compressor for $99 shipped. Also at Ace Hardware for Ace Rewards Members. You’ll find Amazon is offering the same air compressor for $129 with a bonus 13-piece accessory kit. Normally up to $170 for the compressor alone, the deals we’re seeing today are fantastic prices compared to the normal going rates. Offering up to 150PSI maximum, this air compressor is perfect for around-the-house DIY jobs. It can easily run a nailgun, air ratchet, or inflate your car’s tires. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

With your savings, we’d recommend picking up this air nailer. It comes with 2,000 nails already, which should be more than enough for multiple jobs. Plus, it’s just $35 shipped, making it a no-brainer purchase.

However, this 50-foot air hose is coiled to take up less room. Coming in at just $15 Prime shipped, you’ll enjoy swivel fittings that make using this super simple.

CRAFTSMAN Air Compressor features:

The Craftsman 150 PSI, 6 Gal. Oil-Free Pancake Compressor is ideal to support multiple trim finishing nailers, small framing/roofing jobs and all general inflation, blowing and smaller SCFM air tools. It features two regulated, factory-installed air couplers to easily support two users. The compressor body is made with steel for strength and has an upgraded shroud and console cover to protect its vital components. It is designed to operate at or below 150 PSI and features an oil-free pump, eliminating the need for maintenance. This compressor has a low-amp, 120-Volt motor that starts easily in cold weather or with an extension cord. It is designed for portability at only 30 lbs. and features an integrated carry handle.

