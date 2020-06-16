eufy’s night lights prevent tripping in the dark with prices from $12

eufy via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Lumi Plug-in Night Lights for $11.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is 20% off its regular going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked, outside of a drop to around $11 we saw a few months ago. Offering ambient light monitoring, these will only turn on when it gets dark in your home. eufy claims that they’ll only “cost around 30 cents per year to operate” given that they only turn on at night. If you have areas in your home that are quite dim at night, just add one or two of these lights and never stumble again. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for other great night light deals.

We’re also spotting that eufy via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its Stick-on Night Lights for $11.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Also 20% off, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. These lights function similarly to the above models but ditch the wall plug for batteries. That’s right, no plug is needed for these lights to function, as they just stick onto the wall. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ditch the eufy namesake to save some cash. This 6-pack of night lights plug-in and turn on when it gets dark. At just $10 Prime shipped, you’ll get six lights here instead of three or four like the deals above. The main difference here seems to be the overall design, of which I prefer the look of eufy more.

eufy Lumi Plug-in Night Light features:

IDEAL LIGHTING: Provides the right amount of glare-free lighting to guide you in the dark.

AUTOMATIC ILLUMINATION: Automatically turns on only when ambient lighting becomes insufficient.

ENERGY EFFICIENT: Requires less than 30 cents a year to operate. Based on 12 hours of usage per day and 0.11/kWh.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!