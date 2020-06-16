Farberware’s best-selling 12-cup coffee percolator drops to $24.50 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is offering the Farberware Stainless Steel Yosemite 12-cup Coffee Percolator for $24.49 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $35 or so, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a massive 12-cup capacity, this coffee percolator is perfect for getting you started in the mornings. Just set this coffee maker on your stovetop with some freshly ground beans in it and you’ll be ready to go. The built-in, permanent filter will ensure no grounds get into your fresh cup every morning. Plus, the entire setup is dishwasher safe, meaning that cleanup will be a breeze. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Prefer espresso? This stovetop Moka Pot is a great purchase. At $17 Prime shipped, it’ll brew enough to make up to eight cups of espresso at one time, which is more than enough to wake up an entire family in the morning.

However, just $5.50 Prime shipped scores you a 3-cup stovetop Moka Pot. While it makes far less than the above 12- or 8-cup brewers, this is great for singles or smaller families.

Farberware 12-cup Coffee Percolator features:

NO MESS: This stovetop coffee maker features a permanent percolator filter basket, so there’s no need to deal with a messy paper coffee filter.

DURABLE AND CONVENIENT: Heavy-duty stainless steel coffee maker is polished to a mirror finish. The sturdy, clear glass knob lets you know when percolating begins.

CLASSIC COFFEE MAKER: Make delicious coffee morning or evening with The Original 12-Cup Farberware Stovetop Percolator. Sleek and traditional look fits in with any kitchen decor.

DISHWASHER SAFE: Fully immersible and dishwasher safe, the 10.83-inch percolator combines technology with the styling and quality Farberware has delivered for decades.

PRODUCT DETAILS: Farberware Classic Stainless Steel Yosemite 12-Cup Coffee Percolator, coffee maker with lid and sturdy clear glass knob, silver.

