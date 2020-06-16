Kate Spade offers extra 40% off sale styles: Handbags, jewelry, more

For a limited time only, Kate Spade is offering an extra 40% off all sale styles with promo code EXTRA40 at checkout. Find great deals on handbags, wallets, jewelry, shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Margaux Large Work Tote is a perfect bag for everyday. Originally priced at $378, however during the sale it’s marked down to $136. This bag can easily fit your 13-inch MacBook and would be wonderful for school or work. Plus, it features a zippered compartment to store important items. This style also has a neutral exterior that will pair nicely with all of your wardrobe. Find the rest of our top picks from Kate Spade below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!