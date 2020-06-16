Pick up metal easily with this magnetic sweeper, now $55 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Neiko Magnetic Pick-Up Sweeper with Wheels (53418A) for $55.19 shipped. Normally going for around $70 or so, this is within pennies of its all-time low and is the best available. Offering the ability to hold up to 30-pounds of metal on its magnet, this sweeper is a must-have for garages and workshops. Gone are the days of trying to sweep the floor and the separating screws from dust, as this just lifts them to the magnet and makes it easily removable. This magnet is 36-inches wide, which allows you to sweep large portions of the floor in one go. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the Grip 50-pound Telescopic Magnetic Pickup Tool. Coming in at $13 on Amazon, this option is perfect for smaller applications. The handle extends up to 36-inches, which makes it easy to pick up a few screws at a time from the ground.

However, the Telescoping Magnetic Pick-Up Tool is a more budget-focused alternative. It has a maximum payload capacity of 15-pounds, instead of the 30- or 50-pounds that the options above do. But, at just $7.50, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Neiko Magnetic Pick-Up Sweeper features:

Multi USE: retrieve nails, screws and all ferrous metals objects up to 30 lbs, and keep your tires and foot traffic safe from sharp metals

Quick release: lift the quick-release handle to remove all attached particles at once

36” extra wide: large working surface clears the entire area more quickly and efficiently with less effort

Telescoping handle: adjustable height from 29” to 42” helps to avoid back bending and straining

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!