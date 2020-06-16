Load up on Staples moving and packaging tape: 6-pack now $11.50 (44% off)

Staples is now offering 6-rolls of its Lightweight Moving and Storage Packaging Tape (1.88-inch x 109-yards) for $11.70 with free shipping. Regularly around $20 or so, this is up to 44% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Perfect for “sealing boxes and safely mailing packages,” this tape holds strong in a wide range of temperatures as well as being shear- and tear-resistant. The 3-inch width is also compatible with a standard dispenser and it “meets U.S. postal regulations for standard packages.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s deal is a solid one and well under the price of the the Scotch Long Lasting Storage Packaging Tape 6-pack, which sells for $15.48 and comes with about half the length per roll. But if an entire 6-pack isn’t necessary for your needs, you can score a single roll from Scotch at under $4 Prime shipped on Amazon. While not nearly as much tape per roll, this Scotch Heavy Duty Shipping Packaging Tape comes with the dispenser for just over $3 Prime shipped.

More on the Staples Moving and Storage Packaging Tape:

The Staples ST-A22L-6 lightweight moving and storage packaging tape is perfect for sealing boxes and safely mailing packages. This clear tape measures 1.88″ x 109 yds and is temperature resistant for wide temperature range application and resists shearing or tearing, sold as 6 rolls per pack.

