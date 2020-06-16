DIY in the dark with this 30W/2,400-lumen LED work light at just $16.50

- Jun. 16th 2020 3:59 pm ET

0

MonkeySmart (94% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Ustellar 30W LED Work Light for $16.49 Prime shipped with the code DYOSPO6V and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $30, this is nearly 50% off and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering 2,400-lumens of brightness, this light is designed to shine and illuminate an entire work area at one time. While before, a light this bright would use up 200W of power and also function as a space heater, this model uses just 30W thanks to energy-efficient LEDs. Plus, it’s IP65 waterproof, which makes it great for using outdoors while finishing up DIY projects. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The AmazonBasics 12W LED Work Light is another option to consider. Coming in at $15 Prime shipped, it saves a few bucks compared to today’s lead deal. You’ll only be getting around 1,000-lumens of brightness here, however, while the deal above provides 2,400-lumens.

Save even more when you ditch the larger design of both options above. The OLIGHT I3E EOS LED Flashlight is a great buy at just $10 Prime shipped. I own one and never leave home without it, thanks to its compact form factor. Offering 90-lumens, this is great for smaller projects when you need more pinpoint light instead of wider coverage.

Ustellar 30W LED Work Light features:

  • The 30W LED work light can produce up to 2400lm super bright white light, meets your different requirements. Saving over 80% on your electricity bill.
  • Protable LED work lights, 16.4ft/5m power cable with On/ Off switch and US Standard plug, 100-240V AC working light more convenient to use in anywhere with Socket.
  • Our work light can be rotated horizontally by 360 ° and vertically by 180 °, Portable and Flexible; The unique aluminum housing and finned heat sink can dissipate the heat efficiently. Save labor cost to replace bulbs with short lifespan.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ustellar

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide