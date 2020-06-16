DIY in the dark with this 30W/2,400-lumen LED work light at just $16.50

MonkeySmart (94% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Ustellar 30W LED Work Light for $16.49 Prime shipped with the code DYOSPO6V and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $30, this is nearly 50% off and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering 2,400-lumens of brightness, this light is designed to shine and illuminate an entire work area at one time. While before, a light this bright would use up 200W of power and also function as a space heater, this model uses just 30W thanks to energy-efficient LEDs. Plus, it’s IP65 waterproof, which makes it great for using outdoors while finishing up DIY projects. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The AmazonBasics 12W LED Work Light is another option to consider. Coming in at $15 Prime shipped, it saves a few bucks compared to today’s lead deal. You’ll only be getting around 1,000-lumens of brightness here, however, while the deal above provides 2,400-lumens.

Save even more when you ditch the larger design of both options above. The OLIGHT I3E EOS LED Flashlight is a great buy at just $10 Prime shipped. I own one and never leave home without it, thanks to its compact form factor. Offering 90-lumens, this is great for smaller projects when you need more pinpoint light instead of wider coverage.

Ustellar 30W LED Work Light features:

The 30W LED work light can produce up to 2400lm super bright white light, meets your different requirements. Saving over 80% on your electricity bill.

Protable LED work lights, 16.4ft/5m power cable with On/ Off switch and US Standard plug, 100-240V AC working light more convenient to use in anywhere with Socket.

Our work light can be rotated horizontally by 360 ° and vertically by 180 °, Portable and Flexible; The unique aluminum housing and finned heat sink can dissipate the heat efficiently. Save labor cost to replace bulbs with short lifespan.

