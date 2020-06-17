Organize your kitchen with this 7-piece food storage container kit at $31

Vtopmart Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 7-piece Airtight Food Storage Containers for $30.99 shipped. Normally $40 or more, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re wanting to organize the pantry, these containers are a great option. My wife loves that we have similar containers in our pantry as it makes it easy to label and see exactly how much is left. This kit even includes 24 reusable labels, which really help up your storage and organization game. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The 21-piece Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids Food Storage Containers will keep you covered whenever it comes to food storage in the fridge. These stack easily in your cupboard and allow you to always know exactly where the lids are. Coming in at just $20 Prime shipped, these are a kitchen must-have.

AmazonBasics’ Tritan 10-piece Food Storage Kit is another great option. While it’s not really designed for the pantry, these storage containers work great for the fridge. At $15 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation.

Vtopmart Food Storage Container features:

Help Organize Your Kitchen and Pantry—-Imagine waking up every morning and walking to the kitchen to make some breakfast, found everything is neatly organized. No longer messy, you can get everything you want very quickly. They will make you feel easy to organize the pantry.

