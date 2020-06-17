L.L. Bean’s Summer Sale takes up to 50% off shorts, t-shirts, more from $15

L.L. Bean’s Summer Sale is live and offering up to 50% off thousands of items. Prices are as marked. Update your wardrobe for summer with deals on shorts, t-shirts, shoes, pullovers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, one of the most notable deals is the Performance Hooded Long-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s marked down to $35 and originally was priced at $45. This everyday shirt will be a go-to in your wardrobe. It’s available in two color options and has sweat-wicking material for added comfort. Find the rest of our top picks from L.L. Bean below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Allagash Five-Pocket Shorts $40 (Orig. $50)
- Mountain Classic Windproof Fleece Jacket $75 (Orig. $100)
- Signature Slub Henley $35 (Orig. $50)
- Performance Hooded Tee $35 (Orig. $45)
- Sweater Fleece, Hooded Full-Zip Jacket $50 (Orig. $89)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sweater Fleece, Full-Zip Hoodie $65 (Orig. $89)
- Saltwater Essentials Swimwear $45 (Orig. $60)
- Sweater Fleece Pullover $40 (Orig. $79)
- Quilted Sweatshirt, Crewneck $50 (Orig. $60)
- Wicked Good Slipper One-Band Slide $35 (Orig. $69)
- …and even more deals…
