L.L. Bean’s Summer Sale takes up to 50% off shorts, t-shirts, more from $15

L.L. Bean’s Summer Sale is live and offering up to 50% off thousands of items. Prices are as marked. Update your wardrobe for summer with deals on shorts, t-shirts, shoes, pullovers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, one of the most notable deals is the Performance Hooded Long-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s marked down to $35 and originally was priced at $45. This everyday shirt will be a go-to in your wardrobe. It’s available in two color options and has sweat-wicking material for added comfort. Find the rest of our top picks from L.L. Bean below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!