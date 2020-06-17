Lululemon’s New Summer We Made Too Much Deals up to 60% off: Shorts, more

- Jun. 17th 2020 12:29 pm ET

Lululemon has New Summer Arrivals that were just added to its We Made Too Much Section and are up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. You can find great deals on leggings, shorts, t-shirts, polos, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Boost your next workout with the 5-Year Basic Tee for men that’s marked down to $39 and originally was priced at $58. This t-shirt has reflective details to keep you visible in low light as well as sweat-wicking material for added comfort. It can easily be layered with the Surge Warm Full Zip Jacket that’s also on sale for $79. To compare, the jacket was originally priced at $118. Finally, be sure to check out the rest of our top picks below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

