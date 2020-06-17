Nordstrom’s Clearance Event takes extra 25% off Cole Haan, Herschel, more

- Jun. 17th 2020 9:55 am ET

0

Nordstrom’s Clearance Sale offers an extra 25% off sale items and up to 50% off menswear for Father’s Day. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. For men, the Cole Haan Generation ZeroGrand Sneakers are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $120, however during the event you can find them marked down to $72. These shoes are great for everyday wear and will pair nicely with shorts, jeans, or joggers alike. They were also made to be lightweight and breathable, which is great for summer weather. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Nordstrom customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Nordstrom

Nordstrom

About the Author