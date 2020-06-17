Nordstrom’s Clearance Event takes extra 25% off Cole Haan, Herschel, more

Nordstrom’s Clearance Sale offers an extra 25% off sale items and up to 50% off menswear for Father’s Day. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. For men, the Cole Haan Generation ZeroGrand Sneakers are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $120, however during the event you can find them marked down to $72. These shoes are great for everyday wear and will pair nicely with shorts, jeans, or joggers alike. They were also made to be lightweight and breathable, which is great for summer weather. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Nordstrom customers. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nordstrom Tech Smart Polo Shirt $19 (Orig. $45)
- Cole Haan Generation ZeroGrand Sneaker $72 (Orig. $120)
- Bonobos Wear to Work Pullover $29 (Orig. $98)
- Herschel Supply Co Charlie Case $13 (Orig. $28)
- AG Slim Fit Jenas $99 (Orig. $198)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Floral One-Shoulder Chiffon Blouse $15 (Orig. $49)
- Sole Society Shyna Sandal $30 (Orig. $100)
- Marc Fisher Adila Espadrille $48 (Orig. $160)
- Beek Hawk Sandals $117 (Orig. $390)
- Treasure & Bond Harlowe Mules $24 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
