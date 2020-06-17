Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Sale offers up to 75% off shoes, apparel, more from $10

- Jun. 17th 2020 1:31 pm ET

Nordstrom Rack offers new Nike price drops at up to 75% off including popular shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Downshifter Lightweight Athletic Shoes that are marked down to $33 and originally were priced at $60. These shoes are great for workouts, summer walks, hiking, and more. They’re also breathable, which is great for warm weather and flexible to promote natural movements. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Another great option from this sale is the women’s Benassi ‘Just Do It’ Slide Sandal. These are a great option for summer and its cushioned base promotes all day comfort. This sandal is great for pool days or causal events. Originally priced at $25, however during the sale you can find them for just $20.

Our top picks for women include:

