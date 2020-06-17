ORIA’s best-selling precision screwdriver kit is a Father’s Day must at $12

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $11.99 Prime shipped with the code HA7BWHXTA at checkout. Normally $20, today’s deal is a match for our last mention and is the best available. If you’ve still not picked up a Father’s Day gift, and have a dad that’s interested in working on electronics and the like, this is the perfect present. I gave my dad a similar set a few years ago and he’s always using it to replace hard drives, repair computers, or really anything that requires a smaller screwdriver. It includes 56 bits and the rest of the kit offers a screwdriver, extension, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a best-seller at Amazon.

Should you be on a tighter budget, and maybe not need as many parts as today’s lead deal offers, you can save a few bucks. Included with this 21-piece kit you’ll find a nice assortment of screwdrivers, tweezers, pry tools, and more, though the bits are fixed instead of interchangeable. At $10 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation for those who want to save a bit more.

However, something every kit should have is a pry tool. When I used to repair phones for a living, I had multiple of these at my desk as they work for opening smartphones, computers, and more. At just $5 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

ORIA Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

ORIA 60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set includes 56 precision specialty bits, magnetized driver handle, flexible extension, 1/4″ to 4 mm driver adapter, Which can repair many electronic devices and other tools.

These screwdriver bits are made of CRV steel, whose hardness can reach to HRC52-56, durable and high performance.

This professional repair tool kit comes with adjustable extension shaft to fix some screws in deep position and reach narrow areas. A flexible shaft for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface.

