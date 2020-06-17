Vera Bradley’s Summer Sale offers 30% off MacBook bags, duffels, more

Vera Bradley’s Summer Sale offers 30% off all sale styles with deals on backpacks, travel bags, accessories, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Get ready for your summer travel plans with the Lighten Up Convertible Duffel Bag that’s currently on sale for $123. To compare, this bag was originally priced at $175. The interior of the duffel is spacious for your essentials and its lightweight for convenience. It also has two straps that can be used as a backpack or carried over your shoulder. Better yet, it’s made out of water-repellant material. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Vera Bradley and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Vera Bradley include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

