iPhone SE is FREE on Verizon with payment plan (Reg. $399)

Verizon is currently offering Apple’s brand-new iPhone SE 64GB for FREE when you purchase it online. Note: A new line is required to take advantage of this promotion. A $20 activation fee will also apply. This is an online-only sale. Normally $399, this is one of the first times that we’ve seen the iPhone SE go free since its release without requiring a trade-in. The all-new iPhone SE offers the same A13 Bionic processor that’s found in the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. This means that Apple’s budget-focused smartphone will have more than enough power to handle any task you throw at it. It also has portrait mode, a 4.7-inch Retina display, Touch ID, 4K video, and more. Find out if the 2020 iPhone SE is right for you in our hands-on video review.

While you’ll score the iPhone in today’s lead deal for FREE, you’ll absolutely want to keep it protected. Be sure to grab some tempered glass to protect the display from getting scratched. You’ll score three pieces of tempered glass designed specifically for the iPhone SE at just $9 Prime shipped, which is a bargain compared to replacing the display.

Also, you’ll want to check out this clear case to keep the rest of your smartphone safe. It’s only $7 Prime shipped at Amazon and it’ll allow you to show off your fancy new phone while still keeping it protected from drops, scuffs, or scratches.

iPhone SE features:

iPhone SE is the most powerful 4.7-inch iPhone ever. Featuring A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, for incredible performance in apps, games, and photography. Portrait mode for studio-quality portraits and six lighting effects. Next-generation Smart HDR for incredible detail across highlights and shadows. Cinematic-quality 4K video. And all the advanced features of iOS. With long battery life and water resistance, it’s so much of the iPhone you love, in a not so big size.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!