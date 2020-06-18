Tackle DIY projects on Craftsman’s 72-inch butcher block workbench at $199

Lowe’s is offering the Craftsman 72-inch Butcher Block Workbench for $199 shipped. With a list price of $279, you’re saving $80 with today’s deal. This workbench’s top measures 72-inches long by 41.25-inches deep, and is made from 1-inch thick butcher block. Offering everything you need to build a workbench, this kit includes both the butcher block top, back, and legs. The heavy-duty steel frame is designed to hold up to 1,450-pounds, which is more than enough for just about any project you could think of working on. Plus, there’s even space for up to two Craftsman rolling tool cabinets underneath the table. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some cash when picking up the BLACK+DECKER Portable Workbench for $110 shipped at Amazon. While it won’t hold 1,450-pounds and isn’t made from metal or a butcher block top, it’s perfect for smaller jobs.

However, building your own workbench from scratch will save even more. The 2x4basics Custom Workbench and Shelving System is available for $72 shipped. While it’ll require you to supply the lumber and assemble it, this is a great way to build ample shelving and a nice work area without having to design your own bench in a 3D modeler.

Craftsman Butcher Block Workbench features:

The CRAFTSMAN® 6-ft wide workbench is the perfect work table, for repair tasks and hobbies. The 1-in thick butcher block top is smooth and sturdy and can hold up to 1,450-lbs and four adjustable leveling feet keep the cabinet level on uneven floors. Our workbench also features a full-width metal backsplash which prevents tools from rolling off the back of the work surface and to maximize your garage storage there’s plenty of space for two CRAFTSMAN® rolling tool cabinets under the work surface.

