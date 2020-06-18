Honeywell’s 20-inch TurboForce Floor Fan drops to $45 (Reg. up to $65) + more

- Jun. 18th 2020 8:39 am ET

We are tracking some notable deals on Honeywell fan deals today. Amazon is now offering the 20-inch Honeywell TurboForce Floor Fan (HF-910) for $44.99 shipped. Currently matched at Best buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $65 at Best Buy, this model has sold for closer to $53 or so and hasn’t gone for any less than today’s offer since August of last year on Amazon. This is great for use as a nice floor fan for the basement or home office that can blow cool air you can feel from up to “27-feet way.” It features 3-speed settings and has the ability to pivot 90-degrees. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More Honeywell deals below.

Now, if the HF-910 model above is still overkill for you, you can save even more with the smaller Honeywell HT-908 TurboForce Room Air Circulator Fan. It won’t push as much air around at 12-inches, but it will work as a smaller desktop solution and comes in at under $34 shipped on Amazon.

While most folks aren’t thinking about a heater these days, Amazon and Best Buy are also offering the Honeywell TurboForce Digital Power Heat Circulator Heater for $49.99 shipped today. That’s down from the usual $60 to $80 it has fetched on Amazon the last few months and is the lowest price we can find. This 1500-watt feature has two settings as well as a fan option, triple oscillation, tip-over protection, and more. Rated 4+ stars.

Be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for even more offers on household essentials, kitchenware, DIY tools, and more.

More on the Honeywell TurboForce Floor Fan:

Honeywell fan deals: The Honeywell Turbo Force Air Circulator Fan has 3 speeds & a 90 degree pivoting head. This quiet fan is compact enough for on a table or wall mount & powerful enough to help provide comfortable cooling in small-medium rooms. Honeywell’s TurboForce line of fans have an aerodynamic turbo design to maximize air movement, offering the power for intense cooling or energy-saving air circulation. The ease of a small fan with power you can feel from 27 feet away!

