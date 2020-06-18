Marmot Father’s Day offers 25% off t-shirts, shorts, hoodies, more from $22

The Marmot Father’s Day Sale offers 25% off sportswear including t-shirts, hoodies, shorts, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Aerobora Short-Sleeve Shirt is on sale for $45, which is down from its original rate of $60. These shorts are available in six color options and they’re lightweight for added comfort. Plus, the fabric is sweat-wicking, which is great for summer weather. Also, you can pair this shirt with the Limantour Shorts that are marked down to $60, which is $30 off the original price. Find the rest of our top picks from Marmot below.

Our top picks for men include:

