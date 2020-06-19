Amazon B2G1 FREE Blu-ray sale has Hobbit, Dark Knight, Harry Potter, more

- Jun. 19th 2020 4:20 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently running a buy-2-get-1-FREE promotion with quite a few movies. Three of our favorites would be The Hobbit Extended Collection for $64.99, The Dark Knight Trilogy 4K at $49.99, and The Harry Potter 8-film Collection which becomes FREE as part of the promotion. Overall, this saves you $45 from buying the three collections separately and really expands your movie collection. Given that many are still social distancing, picking up these 14 full-length films is a great way to stay indoors while still keeping occupied. However, the deals don’t stop with the three series above. So, head below for more of our top picks from Amazon’s buy-2-get-1-FREE sale as well as some other individual movies that are at great prices.

The way that Amazon’s buy-2-get-1-FREE promotion works is the lowest-cost movie in your cart will be discounted to $0, so choose wisely.

Amazon B2G1 FREE Blu-ray:

  • Birds of Prey: $15
  • John Wick Chapters 1-3: $30
  • Star Wars Rogue One 4K: $25
  • Columbo: The Complete Series: $50
  • Rush Hour Trilogy: $15
  • Lethal Weapon 1-4: $15
  • The Naked Gun Trilogy: $15
  • Fast & Furious 8-Movie Collection: $40
  • Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventures: $39
  • Doctor Who: The Complete David Tennant Collection: $23.50
  • and more

Blu-rays on sale:

