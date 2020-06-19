Eastbay’s Flash Sale offers extra 30% off Nike, adidas, New Balance, more

Eastbay’s Celebrate Dad Sale offers an extra 30% off select styles with promo code FAV30 at checkout. Save big on top brands including Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. FLX Members (free to sign up) receive free delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Nike Free X Metcon 2 Shoes that are currently marked down to $52. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $120. This style comes in an array of color options and are lightweight, so they won’t weigh you down. They’re also flexible for a natural stride and are perfect for running or training. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

