Levi’s, Lucky Brand, more up to 60% off during today’s Hautelook Sale

Hautelook is offering up to 60% off jeans and t-shirts for men. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Levi’s, Lucky Brand, Joe’s Jeans, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Levi’s 541 Athletic Jeans are a standout from this sale and are currently marked down to $40, which is 50% off the original rate. These jeans were made for muscular builds with extra room in the hips and thighs as well as stretch infused material. This style comes in an all black wash, which is classic and trendy for this season. Hit the jump to find even more deals from Hautelook and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today from New Balance, Steve Madden, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!