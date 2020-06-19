New Balance takes 30% off sitewide just in time for summer workouts

Boost your next workout during the New Balance Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide with clearance items included. Discount is applied at checkout. Complimentary delivery for New Balance Rewards Members (free to sign up) or on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Fresh Foam Roav Running Shoes are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find them for $56. These shoes are curved for quick movements and cushioned for added support. This style comes in four color options too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the FuelCore Nergize Running Shoes are another notable deal. These shoes are currently marked down to $45 and originally was priced at $65. They have a sock-like fit that easily slips-on for convenience.

Our top picks for women include:

