Panasonic’s Arc3 Electric Shaver + stubble combs now $70 (Reg. up to $100)

- Jun. 19th 2020 2:10 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic Arc3 Hybrid Wet Dry Electric Shaver (ES-LL41-K) for $69.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly as much as $100 at Best Buy, today’s deal is up 30% off and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it go for about $9 less on Amazon, that was way back in early January with today’s offer being one of the best since. This cordless shaver packs a rechargeable Li-Ion battery that offers up to 50-minutes of operation on a single charge. Perfect for wet or dry shaves, this model also houses a pop-up precision detail trimmer as well as a pair of adjustable trim attachment combs. Smart shave sensor technology “detects beard density to adjust power and deliver a uniform shave.” Rated 4+ stars from over 6,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if you don’t need the bells and whistles on today’s Arc3 model, an obvious alternative would have to be the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade. At $35, it will save you significantly and it even includes three stubble combs and a back-side blade trimmer. It can’t run for quite as long as today’s lead deal, but with a 4+ star rating from nearly 9,500 Amazon customers, you know you are getting a trustworthy product for less.

Keep facial hair under control with this Panasonic all-in-one cordless shaver. A rechargeable LiIon battery offers up to 50 minutes of use on a single charge, while smart shave sensor technology detects beard density to adjust power and deliver a uniform shave. This Panasonic all-in-one cordless shaver includes two snap-on comb attachments to neatly trim mustaches.

