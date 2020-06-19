Ray-Ban’s Flash Sale cuts 50% off popular styles + free shipping

Update your sunglasses for summer during Ray-Ban’s Flash Sale that’s taking 50% off select styles with promo code FLASHSALE at checkout. Plus, receive 20% off its most popular styles, this weekend only. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Blaze Square Sunglasses are currently on sale for $83 and originally was priced at $165. These sunglasses can be worn by both men or women and have a durable frame for outdoor events. They also feature a polarized lens to help you see clearly and eliminates glare. Find the rest of our top picks from Ray-ban below.

Another notable deal from this sale is the popular Round Metal Sunglasses for women. Originally priced at $154, however during this sale you can find them for $123. They’re available in an array of color options and rated 4.5/5 stars.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

