Rosewill’s 1.7-liter electric kettle is great for morning brews at $21

- Jun. 19th 2020 2:57 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Rosewill Electric 1.7-liter Kettle for $21 Prime shipped. Normally closer to $30, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering a large 1.7-liter capacity, this electric kettle is designed to easily boil water for brewing coffee, tea, and more. This kettle, however, sports a unique double-walled design that retains heat. Rosewill claims that it can keep water at 177-degrees for up to 2-hours, and 155-degrees for 4-hours, which means you’ll be able to come back and make multiple brews after just one boiling session. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the sleek stainless steel styling and Rosewill namesake to save some cash. This 1.7-liter electric kettle is available on Amazon for right around $15.50 Prime shipped. This is a great way to boil water on a budget if you’re wanting to use something a bit easier than a stovetop kettle.

However, opting for a stovetop kettle does save you even more. The 1.5-quart Mr. Coffee Carterton Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle is available on Amazon for $10.49 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

Rosewill Electric Kettle features:

  • Double wall electric kettle with 18/8 stainless steel interior ensure tea kettle body stays cool to touch after water boiler
  • DoubVacuum carafe insulation technology locks in temperature to keep beverages hot and cool for up to 6 hoursle wall 18/8 304 stainless steel vacuum construction for maximum insulation
  • Long time heat preservation (2hrs>=176 degree F 4hrs>=155 degree F) and energy saving

