Tacklife’s T8 MAX 1000A jump starter drops to new low at $59.50 (Reg. $90)

WorldUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife T8 MAX 1000A Portable Jump Starter for $59.39 shipped with the code XHZCHUH7 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $90, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Packing an insane 1000A of power, this portable jump-starter can assist cars with any gas engine and up to 6.5L diesel vehicles. Just hook up the included cables to your battery and it’ll easily jump-start your supported vehicle, preventing you from being stranded wherever the car died. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for this 1000A portable jump-starter. While this one only supports 7L gas and 5.5L diesel, it comes in at $50 shipped at Amazon, keeping an additional $10 in your pocket.

However, pick up BLACK+DECKER’s 1.5A 6/12V Battery Charger to prevent your car from ever dying in the first place. It’s just $23 Prime shipped at Amazon and simply plugs into the wall then hooks up to your vehicle’s battery.

Tacklife T8 MAX 1000A Jump Starter features:

MORE POWERFUL BOOSTER: With a peak current at 1000A, the T8 MAX Jump Starter can start all gasoline engines and 6.5L diesel engines up to 40 times – including cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, ATVs and boats

24 MONTH WARRANTY: If you have any questions or problems please contact us via Amazon or our official customer support e-mail (support@autotacklife.com). Our professional support team will help you solve your problem within 24 hours

SMART PROTECTION: This car jumper includes 8 smart protections to prevent sparking during use, making it safer than other ordinary cables. The full-metal, ergonomically designed clamps are durable and easy to use

