Tacklife’s T8 MAX 1000A jump starter drops to new low at $59.50 (Reg. $90)

- Jun. 19th 2020 4:57 pm ET

0

WorldUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife T8 MAX 1000A Portable Jump Starter for $59.39 shipped with the code XHZCHUH7 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $90, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Packing an insane 1000A of power, this portable jump-starter can assist cars with any gas engine and up to 6.5L diesel vehicles. Just hook up the included cables to your battery and it’ll easily jump-start your supported vehicle, preventing you from being stranded wherever the car died. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for this 1000A portable jump-starter. While this one only supports 7L gas and 5.5L diesel, it comes in at $50 shipped at Amazon, keeping an additional $10 in your pocket.

However, pick up BLACK+DECKER’s 1.5A 6/12V Battery Charger to prevent your car from ever dying in the first place. It’s just $23 Prime shipped at Amazon and simply plugs into the wall then hooks up to your vehicle’s battery.

Tacklife T8 MAX 1000A Jump Starter features:

  • MORE POWERFUL BOOSTER: With a peak current at 1000A, the T8 MAX Jump Starter can start all gasoline engines and 6.5L diesel engines up to 40 times – including cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, ATVs and boats
  • 24 MONTH WARRANTY: If you have any questions or problems please contact us via Amazon or our official customer support e-mail (support@autotacklife.com). Our professional support team will help you solve your problem within 24 hours
  • SMART PROTECTION: This car jumper includes 8 smart protections to prevent sparking during use, making it safer than other ordinary cables. The full-metal, ergonomically designed clamps are durable and easy to use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Tacklife

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide