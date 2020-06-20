Cubii Pro tracks under-desk workouts in Apple Health for $249 (Save $100)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Cubii Pro HealthKit-enabled Bluetooth Under Desk Elliptical for $249 shipped. Normally $349, today’s deal sets a new all-time low at Amazon and we’ve only seen it go for this price a few times in the past at Woot directly. Offering direct compatibility with Apple’s HeathKit over Bluetooth, Cubii Pro will record your rides inside the Apple Health app automatically for easy tracking. It’s also compatible with Fitbit and other fitness services, functioning well on both Android and iOS. Cubbi Pro just sits underneath your desk, allowing you to workout while working if you’ve transitioned to completing your daily tasks at home instead of the office lately. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While keeping tabs of your fitness journey in Apple Health, be sure to track weight loss just the same by picking up a smart scale. Etekcity offers a Bluetooth-enabled, HealthKit-compatible Smart Scale for $23 Prime shipped. It also ties into Google Fit, Fitbit, and more, making it a well-rounded option.

If you’re worried about your new under-desk elliptical damaging your floor, be sure to grab the official Cubii Workout Mat. It’s designed to be placed on both hardwood and carpet, making it quite versatile. Coming in at $29 shipped, it’s an easy way to put some of your savings from today’s lead deal to work.

Cubii Pro features:

Designed with ultra-smooth gearing, Cubii home elliptical machines are ideal for exercising at home, or office, without stressing your joints! The Cubii Pro syncs steps, distance, and calories burnt with iPhone and Android cellphones, Fitbit smart bands, and Apple Health Kit, so you can set and track your goals!

