Philips Hue Outdoor White + Color LED strip hits new low, more from $16

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers a selection of Philips Hue smart lighting with prices from $16. Free store pickup is available, and no-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more, or for My Best Buy Elite and Elite Plus customers. One of our favorites from the sale is the Outdoor White and Color Ambiance 5m LED Strip for $119.99 shipped. Also available direct. Normally $160, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Measuring over 16-feet long, this light strip is ready to upgrade your outdoor living space with both RGB illumination. Designed to be used in all types of weather, you won’t have to worry about this once it’s installed. Hue even provides a “sunset to sunrise” routine so your light only turns on at night. You’ll find HomeKit-compatibility here, alongside Alexa, Assistant, and much more, giving you a well-rounded smart home experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head over to Best Buy to see all of the available Philips Hue deals.

Ditch the Hue namesake and smart features to save big. This 33-foot RGB LED strip is available on Amazon for $27 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While you’ll need to utilize the included IR remote to control this strip, it has two individual 16-foot sections to illuminate your outdoor space with ease. That’s right, it’s still waterproof, just like today’s lead deal, making it a very versatile option.

However, $22.50 Prime shipped scores you an RGB LED strip designed for indoor use only when you clip the on-page coupon. Govee’s 33-foot strip brings the same dual-16-foot sections to the table that the model above does, but at an additional discount considering it’s not waterproof.

Philips Hue Outdoor LED Strip features:

Highlight your special outdoor places with this Philips outdoor lightstrip. The 197-inch silicone cord has a smooth finish to accentuate the evenly diffused light for a neat presentation that lets you display it in plain sight. This Philips outdoor lightstrip is easy to bend into creative shapes to add originality to your decor.

