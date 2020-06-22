Amazon has Chupa Chups Lollipop 40-packs at just over $3.50 (55% off), more

Amazon is now offering the 40-pack of Chupa Chups Mini Lollipops (Cremosa Ice Cream) for $3.75 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the 25% on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly $8+ at Amazon, today’s deal is about 55% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is a 40-pack of Cremosa Ice Cream lollipop suckers split up between two flavors: Choco-vanilla and Strawberries & Cream. These Chupa Chups are individually wrapped and “perfect for sharing, parties, showers, and events.” Rated 4+ stars and be sure to head below for even more Chupa Chups deals.

Amazon is also offering a 240-pack of Chupa Chups Mini Lollipops with assorted flavors for $9.79 with free Prime shipping. Clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price. Be sure to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular delivers. It includes five flavors: “Strawberry, Orange, Cherry fruit lollipops and Strawberry & Cream and Choco-Vanilla creamy flavors.” Rated 4+ stars.

If you prefer to keep it healthy, go for some Off The Eaten Path Veggie Crisps for under $3 Prime shipped instead. And be sure to browse through Amazon’s grocery deal section for more delicious snacks, then head over too our home goods deal hub for more.

More on Chupa Chups Mini Lollipops:

Delicious flavors Include Choco-vanilla and Strawberries & Cream. Chupa Chups the #1 global lollipop brand is the authority in flavor variety and creativity. Chupa Chups flavors bring long lasting enjoyment to the young and old and the premium lollipop stick won’t fall apart in your mouth, letting you enjoy your lollipop sucker until the end. Chupa Chups individually wrapped lollipop suckers are perfect for sharing, parties, showers and events.

