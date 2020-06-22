Amazon’s in-house fashion brands from just $8 Prime shipped, today only

- Jun. 22nd 2020 12:10 pm ET

0

Today only, as part of its The Big Style Sale, Amazon is offering up to 40% off its in-house brands including Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, and more. Prices are as marked. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Lightweight Comfort Stretch Oxford Shorts for $12.51 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $25, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These shorts are perfect for summer weather and will become a go-to in your wardrobe. This style is available in seven color options and feature a lightweight cotton material to help keep you cool. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 230 reviews. You can also pair it with the Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Oxford Shirt that’s marked down from just $26. Find the rest of our top picks from Amazon’s Big Style Sale below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Best Amazon Deals

Best Fashion Deals

