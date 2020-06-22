Aukey’s LED desk lamp is rechargeable + LED at 20% off, now just $12

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its Rechargeable RGB LED Desk Lamp for $11.99 Prime shipped with the code 4P6U6LDF at checkout. Today’s deal is a 20% discount from its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a 4W LED bulb, you’ll have plenty of illumination for desk-based work or reading on the couch. The RGB coloring allows you to set it to red at night and other colors at another time. Plus, given that it’s rechargeable and portable, you can bring this light anywhere in your home to add a bit of illumination with ease. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Opt for a reading light instead to save a few bucks. This clip-on book light is a great option. At just $8 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, this light clips to your book and provides ample illumination to read.

Have a desk lamp already that just needs an update to LED lighting? Well, Westinghouse’s 60W LED Bulb is a great option. It’s under $3 Prime shipped and brings 600-lumens to your desk with ease.

Aukey Rechargeable LED Desk Lamp features:

Touch sensitive switch to turn on / off and easily adjust the brightness

Swipe the color strip to select your favorite color or simply touch the switch to activate the automatic color changing mode

Flexible neck design allows for a wide range of positions

