Upgrade to the Blendtec Classic 5-Speed Blender at $100+ off today

Best Buy’s official eBay store is now offering the Blendtec Classic 5-Speed Blender with FourSide Jar for $199.99 with free shipping. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Originally $400, today’s deal is as much as $200 off the going rate at Best Buy, $100 below the current Amazon listing, and the lowest price we can find. While more than capable of whipping up your daily smoothies, this model can also make short work of robust meal preparations as well. The touchpad controls house preset blending functions including “smoothie, pulse, salsa, and one-touch timed” as well options for heating up soup and for cleaning the unit. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

The powerful Blendtec option is overkill for your casual blending needs, take a look at the Ninja Personal Blender. This one comes in at $50 on Amazon and is ideal for your daily smoothies. It comes with a pair of “Sip & Seal” travel blending cups and carries stellar ratings from nearly 3,500 Amazon customers. Or, just grab an Oster My Blender for $20 at Amazon and call it a day.

More on the Blendtec Classic 5-Speed Blender:

Start the day off with a smoothie using this Blendtec classic blender. The preprogrammed settings let you get high-quality results for a variety of beverages, soups and other recipes, while the built-in handle offers simple pouring. This Blendtec classic blender has measurements printed directly on the glass for added convenience.

