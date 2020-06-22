Score Cole Haan shoes up to 35% off during Amazon’s Big Style sale, today only

Today only, as part of its The Big Style Sale, Amazon is offering up to 35% off select styles from Cole Haan. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Men’s Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneaker that’s marked down from $54.72 shipped. Regularly priced at $94, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These sneakers are very fashionable and can easily be dressed up or down. They’re also available in several color options and have a knit material that’s breathable for summer weather. You can pair them with jeans, khakis, or shorts alike. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 300 reviews. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneaker $55 (Reg. $94)
- Grand Tour Plain Ox Oxford Flat $43 (Orig. $60)
- Grand Crosscourt Ii Sneaker $41 (Orig. $90)
- Grand Plus Essex Wedge Oxford $45 (Orig. $54)
- Tucker Venetian Slip-On Loafer $35 (Orig. $148)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Originalgrand Stitchlite Wingtip Oxford $44 (Orig. $100)
- Zerogrand Global Slide Sandal $71 (Orig. $82)
- Nantucket Loafers $51 (Orig. $66)
- Stitchlite Distance Slip on Loafer $62 (Orig. $90)
- The Go-to Block Heel Pump $54 (Orig. $105)
- …and even more deals…
