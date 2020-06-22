GOOLOO’s highly-rated portable jump starter falls to $45.50 shipped

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1200A Portable Jump Starter for $45.49 shipped with the code 6574SCBX and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $70, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. With an insane 1200A of jump-starting power, this portable battery can assist you in getting any vehicle with up to a 7L gas or 5.5L diesel engine running. The dual USB ports support up to 2.1A of charging to keep your phone or tablet powered. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

GOOLOO 1200A Car Jump Starter features:

Enough power to jump start most vehicles (Up to 8.0L Gas or 6.0L Diesel Engine) on the road

The newly added Type-C IN/OUT port (5V/3A) and dual USB quick charge 3.0 output ports can full charge your cell phone, GPS, camera, tablet or other electronic devices

The intelligent jumper clamp features more than 5 advanced safety technology

The LED light has three modes: Flash light, Strobe light and SOS light. It can help you In any situation especially for adventure, outdoor, indoor, emergency, travel, etc.

