GOOLOO’s highly-rated portable jump starter falls to $45.50 shipped

- Jun. 22nd 2020 5:47 pm ET

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1200A Portable Jump Starter for $45.49 shipped with the code 6574SCBX and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $70, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. With an insane 1200A of jump-starting power, this portable battery can assist you in getting any vehicle with up to a 7L gas or 5.5L diesel engine running. The dual USB ports support up to 2.1A of charging to keep your phone or tablet powered. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this case for your new jump starter. It’s just $14 Prime shipped and is designed to fit your new portable battery perfectly, ensuring that everything stays nice and tidy when not in-use.

Ditch the jump-starting capability and save some cash. The Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger is just $26 Prime shipped and easily slips into your pocket or purse. The built-in USB port lets you plug in just about any device for a quick top-off as you’re out-and-about.

GOOLOO 1200A Car Jump Starter features:

  • Enough power to jump start most vehicles (Up to 8.0L Gas or 6.0L Diesel Engine) on the road
  • The newly added Type-C IN/OUT port (5V/3A) and dual USB quick charge 3.0 output ports can full charge your cell phone, GPS, camera, tablet or other electronic devices
  • The intelligent jumper clamp features more than 5 advanced safety technology
  • The LED light has three modes: Flash light, Strobe light and SOS light. It can help you In any situation especially for adventure, outdoor, indoor, emergency, travel, etc.

