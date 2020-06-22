Amazon offers J.Crew Mercantile up to 40% off from just $14 Prime shipped

- Jun. 22nd 2020 1:24 pm ET

Today only, as part of its The Big Style Sale, Amazon’s offering up to 40% off on select J.Crew Mercantile styles for him and her. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery for Prime members or on orders of $25 or more. For men, the 11-inch Inseam Flat-Front Chino Shorts are currently marked down to $27 and originally were priced at $35. These shorts feature a classic long length and stretch in-fused fabric for a comfortable fit. Rated 4.4/5 stars with reviews still coming in. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the 10-inch Cutoff Boy Shorts are another standout and are currently marked down to $25 and originally was priced at $35. The cutoff style is very trendy for this season and they have a classic look that can be worn for years to come.

Our top picks for women include:

