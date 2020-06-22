Levi’s jeans up to 40% off during Amazon’s Big Style Sale from $22

- Jun. 22nd 2020 10:55 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its The Big Style Sale, Amazon is offering up to 40% off select styles from Levi’s. Prices are as marked. Now is a perfect time to update your denim for summer. Our top pick from this sale is the 511 Slim Jeans from $27 shipped. Regularly priced up to $70, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These jeans are flattering with a slim fit and a perfect hem to roll to show off your summer shoes. You can choose from an array of color options and they’re infused with stretch for added comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 11,000 reviews. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Best Fashion Deals

Levi's

