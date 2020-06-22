Optoma’s 14-ounce Mini Projector powers an 80-inch screen: $105.50 (Reg. $200)

- Jun. 22nd 2020 1:18 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Optoma LV130 Mini Projector for $105.58 shipped. That’s around $94 off and marks the lowest price we have tracked. Weighing a mere 14-ounces, this minimalistic projector is battery-powered and ready to hit the road with you wherever you’re headed next. A single charge ensures it can create an 80-inch screen and keep it running for up to 4.5-hours. HDMI connectivity provides an easy way to quickly hook up modern devices. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of reviewers.

Optoma LV130 Mini Projector features:

  • COMPACT DESIGN: A versatile ultra-portable mini projector for home, office, or outdoors in a compact, lightweight design; weighs less than 1 pound
  • LONG BATTERY LIFE: A 6,700 mAh battery providing up to 4.5 hours of use enables anytime, anywhere large screen viewing such as outdoor movies or business meetings
  • LED LIGHT SOURCE: Up to 30,000 hours of life from the 300-lumen LED lamp providing lower total cost of ownership; LED lamps last up to 7 times longer than traditional lamps which require more replacements

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
