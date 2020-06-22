Optoma’s 14-ounce Mini Projector powers an 80-inch screen: $105.50 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Optoma LV130 Mini Projector for $105.58 shipped. That’s around $94 off and marks the lowest price we have tracked. Weighing a mere 14-ounces, this minimalistic projector is battery-powered and ready to hit the road with you wherever you’re headed next. A single charge ensures it can create an 80-inch screen and keep it running for up to 4.5-hours. HDMI connectivity provides an easy way to quickly hook up modern devices. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of reviewers.

Optoma LV130 Mini Projector features:

COMPACT DESIGN: A versatile ultra-portable mini projector for home, office, or outdoors in a compact, lightweight design; weighs less than 1 pound

LONG BATTERY LIFE: A 6,700 mAh battery providing up to 4.5 hours of use enables anytime, anywhere large screen viewing such as outdoor movies or business meetings

LED LIGHT SOURCE: Up to 30,000 hours of life from the 300-lumen LED lamp providing lower total cost of ownership; LED lamps last up to 7 times longer than traditional lamps which require more replacements

