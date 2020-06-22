Let OXO’s Coffee Burr Grinder prep fresh beans for you at $60 (Reg. $100)

Macy’s is now offering the OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $59.99 shipped using code SUMMER at checkout. Regularly $100 at Amazon and direct from OXO, today’s deal is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. If you spent any time in our latest coffee feature you’ll know how important freshly ground beans can be for flavor. This attractive burr grinder will provide you with up to 12-cups of freshly ground beans at a time. Featuring 40-millimeter stainless steel conical burrs, this model sports 15 different ground settings, a one-touch start timer, 0.75-lb. coffee bean hopper, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Cuisinart’s Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill will save you an extra $10 and comes with a similar feature set, but this simple 12-cup Cuisinart option sells for under $19 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings. It won’t include nearly as many precision grind options, but it will get the job done for a fraction of the price otherwise.

Whichever option you go for, you’ll find even more ideas and affordable accessories right here. Also, be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for additional deals on kitchenware, DIY tools, and much more.

OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder:

Because the best coffee starts from the grounds up, we created the OXO Conical Burr Coffee Grinder to help your beans unlock their full potential. The design is simple, so nothing stands between you and your first cup. Just add beans and choose from 15 grind size settings – from fine for espresso to coarse for French press – turn the dial to select grinding time and push to start. Stainless steel conical burrs create uniform grounds, for gold-cup flavor, and the one-touch timer keeps your last setting, so you don’t have to reset it every time.

