Samsonite luggage up to 50% off during Amazon’s Style sale from $60

Today only, as part of its The Big Style Sale, Amazon offers up to 50% Off Samsonite and American Tourister Luggage. Our top pick from this sale is the 2-Piece Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels for $134.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $250, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This luggage is perfect for any travel plans big or small. Its hard-shell exterior helps to keep your essentials secure and the spinner wheels make it easy to commute with. Plus, you can choose from an array of color options. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 6,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks from Samsonite include:
- 2-Piece Samsonite Centric Luggage $115 (Orig. $150)
- 2-Piece Samsonite Omni Luggage $130 (Orig. $240)
- 2-Piece Samsonite Winfield Luggage $135 (Orig. $250)
- American Tourister Belle 2-Piece $115 (Orig. $203)
- American Tourister Moonlight Luggage $140 (Orig. $250)
- …and even more deals…
Samsonite Winfield 2 Luggage features:
- 2 PIECE SET contains: 20 inch Carry On (meets carry on size restrictions for those traveling domestically and looking to stay light) and 24 inch Spinner (maximize your packing power and the ideal checked bag for longer trips)
- SIDE-MOUNTED TSA LOCKs act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling
- HANDSOME SLIDER in square full-capacity design featuring 10 oversized zipper and interior divider with organization pockets
