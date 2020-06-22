TCL 10 Pro Android Smartphone sees first price cut to $381.50, more from $212

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its unlocked 10 Pro 128GB Android Smartphone for $381.65 shipped. Down from its $450 going rate that you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 15% discount, marks the first time we’ve seen it on sale, and is subsequently a new all-time low. Equipped with a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display, TCL 10 Pro sports a quad camera array comprised of 64MP with hybrid auto focus, 2MP super low light video, 16MP super wide-angle, and 5MP macro sensors. There’s also expandable microSD card storage, a fingerprint reader built into the screen, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. When we went hands-on at the end of last month, we found that this offers a “premium package at an affordable price tag,” which is even more true with today’s deal. Head below for another TCL Android smartphone deal.

Also on sale today, TCL via Amazon offers its 10L 64GB Android Smartphone for $211.65 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically fetching $250, like you’ll find at B&H, this is one of the very first times we’ve seen the handset on sale and marks a new all-time low. Here you’ll enjoy a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, expandable microSD card storage, and a similar quad-sensor camera array as the lead deal. Rated 4.4/5 stars and we noted that you’ll be “pleasantly surprised at just how good the TCL 10L is” in our hands-on review.

For an alternative way to get in the Android game, Google Pixel 3a has returned to one of its best prices yet at $280. That’s right in-between both of the price of both TCL handsets if neither one fits the bill.

TCL 10 Pro Smartphone features:

Experience the unparalleled visual power of TCL 10 Pro with NXTVISION visual technology. Color, clarity and contrast are enhanced in real time by an independent display engine with advanced image processing. Stream striking HDR10 videos with richer shades, brighter whites and deeper blacks on a 6.47” curved AMOLED display officially certified by Netflix. Maximize your audio experience by connecting up to four speakers or headsets with Super Bluetooth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

