WÜSTHOF’s Gourmet Knife Block Set + lifetime warranty: $120 shipped (20% off)

Amazon has the 7-piece WÜSTHOF Gourmet Starter Block German Knife Set for $119.95 shipped. Originally as much as $300 at some retailers, this one regularly sells for closer to $150 at Amazon and Crate & Barrel. Today’s offer is at least 20% off the next best listings and the lowest we can find. Well if you’re looking for a serious upgrade over your current solution, this WÜSTHOF set might very well be it. This German-made knife set ships with a limited lifetime warranty while being specifically designed to resist corrosion. The blades are made of high carbon stainless steel and you’re looking at triple-riveted synthetic polypropylene handles. Along with the knives and wood block, it also comes with a sharpening steel and “come-apart” kitchen shears. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If the high-end German steel is overkill for you, this Farberware Stamped 15-piece High-Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Block Set at $40 is a decent alternative. However, you can also score a very similarly-sized set from Chicago Cutlery at slightly less on Amazon right now. Clearly you’re getting significantly more knives for the price in this case, as well as the limited lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects, just without the made in Germany tag found on today’s lead deal.

More on the WÜSTHOF Gourmet German Knife Block Set:

The 7-Piece Starter Knife Set with triple riveted synthetic polypropylene handles that resist fading, discoloration, heat and impact. Precisely laser-cut stamped knives offer superb quality and value…High Carbon Stainless Steel Blades, precisely cut with the latest state of the art technology for incredible sharpness and easy maintenance. WÜSTHOF kitchen knives are Hand Wash Only.

