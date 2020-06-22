WÜSTHOF’s Gourmet Knife Block Set + lifetime warranty: $120 shipped (20% off)

- Jun. 22nd 2020 2:06 pm ET

Get this deal
20% off $120
0

Amazon has the 7-piece WÜSTHOF Gourmet Starter Block German Knife Set for $119.95 shipped. Originally as much as $300 at some retailers, this one regularly sells for closer to $150 at Amazon and Crate & Barrel. Today’s offer is at least 20% off the next best listings and the lowest we can find. Well if you’re looking for a serious upgrade over your current solution, this WÜSTHOF set might very well be it. This German-made knife set ships with a limited lifetime warranty while being specifically designed to resist corrosion. The blades are made of high carbon stainless steel and you’re looking at triple-riveted synthetic polypropylene handles. Along with the knives and wood block, it also comes with a sharpening steel and “come-apart” kitchen shears. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If the high-end German steel is overkill for you, this Farberware Stamped 15-piece High-Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Block Set at $40 is a decent alternative. However, you can also score a very similarly-sized set from Chicago Cutlery at slightly less on Amazon right now. Clearly you’re getting significantly more knives for the price in this case, as well as the limited lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects, just without the made in Germany tag found on today’s lead deal.

All of today’s best deals for around the house and kitchen are in our home goods deal hub. From coffee grinders and DIY tools to robot vacs and accessories for the garage, just about all of your summer needs are covered right now.

More on the WÜSTHOF Gourmet German Knife Block Set:

The 7-Piece Starter Knife Set with triple riveted synthetic polypropylene handles that resist fading, discoloration, heat and impact. Precisely laser-cut stamped knives offer superb quality and value…High Carbon Stainless Steel Blades, precisely cut with the latest state of the art technology for incredible sharpness and easy maintenance. WÜSTHOF kitchen knives are Hand Wash Only.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
20% off $120
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
WÜSTHOF

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard