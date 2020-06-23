Amazon’s Kindle E-readers are on sale from $35, today only (Orig. $80+)

Today only, Woot offers the previous-generation Kindle E-reader for $34.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $80, today’s deal is $15 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked so far. Features a 6-inch display and enough battery life to last up to 4-weeks. Inside you’ll find 4GB worth of storage, which can keep “thousands of books or a dozen audiobooks.” Rated 3.8/5 stars by over 13,000 Amazon reviewers. Includes a 1-year warranty. Hit the jump for additional deals.

Woot also has Amazon’s previous-generation Kindle Oasis E-reader on sale from $179.99. It originally sold for $250. Today’s deal is in new condition. Kindle Oasis is Amazon’s ultimate E-reader experience thanks to a high-resolution 7-inch and 300ppi display, which “reads like real paper without glare, even in bright sunlight.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now that you have a new Kindle, it’s time to load up on eBooks. Jump over to the Kindle storefront where you’ll find rotating deals on every genre starting at $1.

Amazon Kindle E-reader features:

All-new design is thinner and lighter, and now available in your choice of black or white.

With built-in Audible, access the world’s largest library of audiobooks. Easily switch between reading and listening on Bluetooth-enabled speakers or headphones.

Easy on your eyes—touchscreen display reads like real paper.

No screen glare, even in bright sunlight, unlike tablets.

