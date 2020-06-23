Save 50% on the Blue Diamond Grill Genie as it drops to $20 for the first time

- Jun. 23rd 2020 6:35 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Blue Diamond Grill Genie Pan for $19.99 Prime shipped. Normally around $40, today’s deal is 50% off and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Grill Genie is designed for those who either can’t have a grill on their patio this summer or who just don’t want to deal with propane and being outside to cook. It has “ultra-high grill lines” that provide a great sear while allowing fat and juices to get away from the meal, providing a dinner similar to what you’d get outside. It’s oven-safe up to 850F and is even dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t need the grill marks, check out the Blue Diamond Green Diamond Mini Ceramic Egg Pan. This super cute pan is designed to easily cook an egg without taking up much space. At just $10 Prime shipped, this is a great buy for those on a tighter budget.

However, should you opt for the lead deal, be sure to grab this cleaning kit. It includes two scrapers designed for grill pans, two standard scrapers, and two silicone handles for just $10 Prime shipped.

Blue Diamond Grill Genie features:

  • Grill all year round! All of your family favorites quicker and with less mess
  • Ultra high grill lines sear in flavor while letting fat and grease drain away and the steam lid cooks up to 30% faster and contains splatter to keep your stovetop clean
  • Extra large design: massive 11” cooking surface easily Fits a 5 lbs. Chicken, but is still lightweight and compact enough for easy storage

