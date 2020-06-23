Boba Fett’s helmet has a flip-down visor at its all-time low: $97.50 ($22 off)

GameStop is currently offering the Star Wars Black Series Boba Fett Helmet for $97.94 shipped with the discount applying in your cart. Normally $120, today’s discount marks a new all-time low, beats Amazon’s best price by $2.50, and is $6.50 below our last mention. If you’re a Star Wars fan, then you likely know who Boba Fett is. The iconic bounty hunger has a helmet known by all throughout the galaxy. This wearable helmet has a drop-down rangefinder just like Boba does in the movies, which is activated by a button. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking to pick up some Boba Fett memorabilia without dropping nearly $100? Well, this LEGO kit is just $60 and is the perfect addition. It’s 625-pieces and measures 8.5-inches tall, making it a great buy for any collector.

But, of course, no Boba Fett collection is complete without a pair of sweat pants. Under $22 snags you a pair at Amazon, which allows you to show your allegiance at any time.

Black Series Boba Fett Helmet features:

Commemorate Star Wars: the empire strikes back with the Black Series Boba Fett premium electronic helmet! This role-play item with premium Deco, realistic detail, and movie-inspired design is a great addition to any Star Wars fan’s collection.

