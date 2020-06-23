Nike takes up to 50% off new sale styles: Dri-FIT, Flyknit, Jordan, more

Update your workout apparel and shoes with the Nike Flash Event that’s offering up to 50% off new sale styles. Prices are as marked. Nike+ Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Just in time for summer training, the Zoom Gravity Running Shoes for men are currently marked down to $41 and originally were priced at $90. This style was made for quick movements with a curved and cushioned outsole. It also has lightweight material that’s breathable, which is great for summer weather. Plus, you can find them in an array of color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top pick’s from the Nike Flash Sale and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Nike Pro 7/8 Tights in the color hot pink are a must-have for summer workouts. Originally priced at $50, however during the sale you can find them for just $29. These tights have a large waistband for added comfort and feature sweat-wicking fabric. It also has form fitting details, which creates less distractions when training.

Our top picks for women include:

