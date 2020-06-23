Enjoy a meal on the couch with a snack table set for under $81.50 (Reg. $105)

- Jun. 23rd 2020 2:18 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Winsome Isabelle 6-Piece Snack Table Set for $81.28 shipped. Normally $105 or so, today’s deal is a match of its all-time low and is the best available. If you’ve ever wanted to eat lunch at the couch without making a mess, these tables are a great way to do just that. I’ve used similar tables for years and love how it enables me to still eat like I’m at a dining table but in a more comfortable seating arrangement with more family around. these tables also make it easy to play card games, work on projects, and accomplish many other tasks. The caddy that holds the four tables has a fifth surface on top and is even on rollers to make it easy to move around. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re just in the market for picking up an end table to go next to your couch, we’ve got you covered at a much lower cost. An end table can be great for setting drinks on when enjoying a movie, and this model sports a modern, yet farmhouse design. It’s under $57 shipped at Amazon and would be a fantastic upgrade to any living room.

However, opting for an arm wrest table saves you quite a bit. This model is just $23 Prime shipped at Amazon. While it’s not quite as large, this table is perfect for settings things like the TV remote on so you don’t lose it.

Winsome Snack Table Set features:

  • Removable wood tray
  • Rolling storage stand with 2 locking wheels
  • Solid wood constructions

