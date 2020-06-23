Speedo swimwear, goggles, more up to 25% off at Amazon, today only from $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off Speedo swim and accessories. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Men’s Swim Trunks in Redondo Solid from $21.90 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $40, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These swim trunks will become a go-to for summer swimming and they’re available in several color options. They also feature UPF 50 sun protection and have a draw-string waist for a comfortable fit. Rated 4.5/5 stars with reviews still coming in, however Speedo is well-known. Also, be sure to pair your swim trunks with the Adult Swim Goggles to help protect your eyes and see clearly under water. Originally priced at $15, however during the sale you can find them for just $8. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid $22 (Orig. $40)
- Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Stripe $24 (Orig. $49)
- Swim Trunk Short Length Redondo Solid $17 (Orig. $36)
- UV Swim Shirt Short Sleeve $15 (Orig. $34)
- Adult Swim Cap Silicone $7 (Orig. $10)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Swimsuit One Piece Prolt Super $18 (Orig. $40)
- One Piece Endurance+ Shirred Tank $55 (Orig. $88)
- Adult Swim Goggles Hydrosity $8 (Orig. $15)
- Aquatic Fitness Robe and Cover-Up $23 (Orig. $47)
- Gym Pool Tote $38 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!