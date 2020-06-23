Speedo swimwear, goggles, more up to 25% off at Amazon, today only from $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off Speedo swim and accessories. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Men’s Swim Trunks in Redondo Solid from $21.90 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $40, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These swim trunks will become a go-to for summer swimming and they’re available in several color options. They also feature UPF 50 sun protection and have a draw-string waist for a comfortable fit. Rated 4.5/5 stars with reviews still coming in, however Speedo is well-known. Also, be sure to pair your swim trunks with the Adult Swim Goggles to help protect your eyes and see clearly under water. Originally priced at $15, however during the sale you can find them for just $8. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Fashion Deals

