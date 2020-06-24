Amazon has the Blendtec Classic Fit Blender at up to $90 off for today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Blendtec Classic Fit Blender with FourSide Jar for $209.99 shipped. Regularly $300 at Amazon and directly from Blendtec, you’re looking at up to $90 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Walmart has this model starting at a bloated $400. Featuring a 1560-watt motor, a series of built-in blending modes (30-second cycle, +10 seconds, high pulse and low pulse), and the ability to heat up soup, these blenders are built “to the highest professional standards.” It includes a BPA-free, 75-ounce four-sided jar with a vented gripper lid and a 2-year warranty as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now clearly you’re paying for the professional-grade quality on the Blendtec above, but if that is overkill for your daily smoothie needs, there are certainly more affordable options. If the simple Oster My Blend won’t cut it at $20, check out the NutriBullet Nutrient Extractor at just under $50. While not quite as powerful as today’s lead deal, this one is ideal for smoothies and protein shakes as well as light meal prep at a fraction of the price.

Blendtec blenders are built to the highest professional standards – same as you find in restaurants and smoothie shops. Our blades are 80% thicker and 10x stronger than other blender blades.

2 year comprehensive warranty. An American company, family-owned and driven to build the best quality products – without compromise. Engineered and assembled in the USA.

Includes BPA-free four-sided jar for smaller quantities, grinding grains, and heating soups and drinks through friction heat. The four-sided jar is a 75 oz Volume jar with 32 oz blending capacity (wet or dry).

